Chapman is out of the lineup Wednesday due to right hand soreness, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Chapman missed about a month of action earlier this summer due to a sprained hand, and he's experiencing some renewed soreness in the area. It's unclear if he's available off the bench. Casey Schmitt is starting at third base for San Francisco on Wednesday. The Giants have an off day Thursday ahead of a weekend set with the Rays.