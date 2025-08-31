Chapman left Sunday's win over the Orioles early after fouling a ball of his left shin/foot, but he's "fine" and expects to be in the starting lineup Monday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

San Francisco was ahead 8-0 in the sixth inning at the time of Chapman's removal, and he was able to complete his plate appearance before being pulled, so it appears the third baseman's exit was precautionary. Nonetheless, fantasy managers who roster Chapman may be best served by keeping an eye on the Giants' lineup Monday to make sure the team does indeed give him the go-ahead to play.