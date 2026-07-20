Giants' Matt Chapman: Making progress in rehab

Chapman (abdomen) has been faring well in his rehab and could be activated in time for San Francisco's upcoming homestand, which begins Friday against the Angels, Evan Webeck of the California Post reports.

Webeck notes that Chapman made it through one of his more active rehab days yet Monday, and he felt good throughout the workout. Manager Tony Vitello stated that he believes Chapman could be activated from the 10-day injured list in time for Friday's series opener, though the team should have a better idea of his return date as the week progresses.