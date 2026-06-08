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Giants' Matt Chapman: Multi-hit effort in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Chapman went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Cubs.

Chapman drew a walk in the second inning, singled in the fourth and delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the 10th. The veteran third baseman accounted for half of San Francisco's hits Sunday and has now logged three multi-hit performances over the last four games. He's been trending upward of late, slashing .333/.395/.667 with 17 RBI, six runs scored and three home runs across 43 plate appearances in the last 10 outings.

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