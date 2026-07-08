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Giants' Matt Chapman: No progress yet with ab strain

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Chapman said Wednesday that he has yet to make any meaningful improvement in his recovery from the abdominal strain that sent him to the injured list July 1, Evan Webeck of the California Post reports.

After being placed on the IL, Chapman left the team a day later and went on paternity leave while while observing the birth of his first son. He's since rejoined the Giants, but given his lack of reported progress, Chapman appears unlikely to return from the IL when first eligible Saturday and could remain on the shelf through the All-Star break. Chapman's continued absence should clear the way for both Heliot Ramos and Victor Bericoto to handle near-everyday roles in the corner outfield, while Casey Schmitt serves as the primary replacement for Chapman at third base.

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