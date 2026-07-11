Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Giants' Matt Chapman: Out through All-Star break

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Chapman (abdomen) will not participate in baseball activities over the weekend, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

There was hope that Chapman could return to the active roster before the All-Star break when he initially landed on the injured list July 1 with an abdominal strain, but the team's decision to hold him out of all activities will officially rule him out for the final three games of the first half. The 33-year-old said Wednesday that he hasn't seen any significant improvement in his recovery, and his absence could bleed into the second half if his progress remains minimal during the intermission.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!