Giants' Matt Chapman: Out through All-Star break

Chapman (abdomen) will not participate in baseball activities over the weekend, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

There was hope that Chapman could return to the active roster before the All-Star break when he initially landed on the injured list July 1 with an abdominal strain, but the team's decision to hold him out of all activities will officially rule him out for the final three games of the first half. The 33-year-old said Wednesday that he hasn't seen any significant improvement in his recovery, and his absence could bleed into the second half if his progress remains minimal during the intermission.