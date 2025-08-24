Chapman went 0-for-3 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Brewers.

Chapman went hitless in his return from a 10-day stint on the injured list but recorded his first stolen base since June 8. The third baseman has struggled since the All-Star break, hitting just .198 with four homers, 13 RBI and 12 runs scored over 24 games. On the season, he's slashing .227/.338/.420 with 16 home runs, 44 RBI, 54 runs scored and eight steals across 408 plate appearances.