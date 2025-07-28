Gage started Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Mets, tossing a perfect inning while striking out one.

Gage made his first major-league start in Sunday's bullpen game, throwing seven of his 10 pitches for strikes. The left-hander had his contract selected from Triple-A Sacramento on July 18 and has now appeared in four games with San Francisco, surrendering a hit and a walk while striking out five across five innings. The 32-year-old has yet to give up a run through 10 outings between the Tigers and Giants this season, allowing eight hits with an 8:3 K:BB across 10.2 innings.