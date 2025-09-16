Gage (0-1) took the loss in Monday's 8-1 defeat to the Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run on one hit and one walk across one relief inning.

Gage entered the game in the fifth inning and retired three of the four batters he faced, walking one. However, he gave up a double to begin the sixth and was subsequently removed. The right-hander has allowed five runs in his last three appearances, giving up six hits and two walks while hitting one batter in 2.2 innings during that span. He has recorded a 3.97 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB across 22.2 innings in 23 appearances with San Francisco this season.