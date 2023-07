Conforto (ribs) is starting in right field and batting fourth Saturday against the Pirates, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Conforto was pulled from Friday's game after taking a pitch to the ribs during the ninth inning, but it won't end up costing him any playing time. Conforto is currently enjoying a three-game hitting streak and is 6-for-12 with a homer and four RBI in that span.