Conforto was pulled from Wednesday's game against Toronto with an apparent leg injury, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Conforto was grabbing at his left leg after running into the wall to make a catch in the first inning of Wednesday's game, and Austin Slater came in to pinch hit for Conforto during the second inning. The Giants will take a look at Conforto and provide more information soon, but he should be considered day-to-day until then.