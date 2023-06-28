Conforto was pulled from Wednesday's game against Toronto with an apparent leg injury, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Conforto was grabbing at his left leg after running into the wall to make a catch in the first inning of Wednesday's game, and Austin Slater came in to pinch hit for Conforto during the second inning. The Giants will take a look at Conforto and provide more information soon, but he should be considered day-to-day until then.
More News
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Dealing with hamstring tightness•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Breaks out of slump•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Sitting Wednesday•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Two hits, homer in win•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: On base twice in return•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Starting Tuesday•