Conforto (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the injured list Friday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporters that he had Conforto penciled in as the DH for Thursday's series opener against the Rockies before that game was postponed by inclement weather in Denver. The 30-year-old slugger has been sidelined for the last three weeks because of a Grade 2 left hamstring strain.