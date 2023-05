Conforto went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Phillies.

Conforto's gone 10-for-19 with three home runs during his five-game hitting streak. With Mike Yastrzemski recently returning from the injured list, Conforto's hot stretch should help him solidify his spot in the lineup. The 30-year-old is up to a .222/.338/.429 slash line with eight homers, 18 RBI, 23 runs scored and a stolen base through 38 games.