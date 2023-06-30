Conforto (hamstring) is not expected to play this weekend versus the Mets, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Conforto is dealing with a fascia strain of his left hamstring and is missing a second straight start Friday. While the injury is considered mild, it sounds as if it's serious enough to hold him out all weekend. It's a bummer for Conforto personally since this week be his first time back in New York to play against his former team, but at least it appears the outfielder will avoid the injured list for now.