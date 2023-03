Avila returned to the Giants on Tuesday after the White Sox omitted him from the 26-man roster, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The White Sox selected Avila in the Rule 5 Draft in December after he posted a 1.14 ERA in 55.1 minor-league relief innings last season. Avila didn't see any action in spring training, though, and will return to the Giants' minor-league system.