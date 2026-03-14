Harber was removed during the seventh inning of Saturday's Cactus League game against Arizona due to a right hamstring strain, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Harber injured his right hamstring while running from first to third base, and he'll undergo more tests to determine the severity of the strain and a timeline for his return. He was expected to start the season in Double-A Corpus Christi, but this hamstring injury puts Harber in jeopardy of being sidelined for the start of the 2026 season.