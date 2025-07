Harber was traded from the Yankees to the Giants on Thursday along with Jesus Rodriguez and Trystan Vrieling in exchange for Camilo Doval, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Harber has been on the injured list since mid-June with an undisclosed injury. Prior to that, the 23-year-old corner infielder slashed .326/.395/.489 with three home runs and two steals in 34 games at High-A.