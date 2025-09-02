Giants' Rafael Devers: Cracks 29th homer in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Devers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Monday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.
Devers launched a solo shot off right-hander Chase Dollander in the first inning and drew a walk in the fifth before coming around to score. The 28-year-old has been on fire recently, batting 12-for-23 with 11 runs scored, 10 RBI, four home runs and two doubles in 28 plate appearances over his last six outings. He's up to 29 long balls this season, slashing .264/.383/.490 with 94 RBI, 83 runs scored and a stolen base across 622 plate appearances in 139 games between San Francisco and Boston.
More News
-
Giants' Rafael Devers: Supplies early offense in win•
-
Giants' Rafael Devers: Bashes two homers in blowout win•
-
Giants' Rafael Devers: Taking seat Sunday•
-
Giants' Rafael Devers: Smashes 25th homer in loss•
-
Giants' Rafael Devers: Homers early in win•
-
Giants' Rafael Devers: Multi-hit effort in victory•