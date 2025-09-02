Devers went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Monday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.

Devers launched a solo shot off right-hander Chase Dollander in the first inning and drew a walk in the fifth before coming around to score. The 28-year-old has been on fire recently, batting 12-for-23 with 11 runs scored, 10 RBI, four home runs and two doubles in 28 plate appearances over his last six outings. He's up to 29 long balls this season, slashing .264/.383/.490 with 94 RBI, 83 runs scored and a stolen base across 622 plate appearances in 139 games between San Francisco and Boston.