Devers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Padres.

Devers hit a leadoff home run in the third inning, marking his first homer since April 8. The veteran infielder has recorded a hit in seven straight games, batting .318 with five RBI and two runs scored in 27 plate appearances during that span. He's now slashing .221/.265/.329 with 15 RBI, 10 runs scored, three long balls and a 29.8 percent strikeout rate across 151 plate appearances this season.