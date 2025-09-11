Devers went 1-for-3 with two RBI, a double and a walk in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Devers smacked a two-RBI double to center field in the eighth inning, driving in the Giants' first two runs. The 28-year-old has safely reached base in 15 consecutive outings, slashing .328/.426/.690 with 19 RBI, seven runs scored and six long balls across 68 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's slashing .260/.378/.486 with 102 RBI, 89 runs scored, 31 homers and a stolen base in 658 plate appearances over 147 games between San Francisco and Boston.