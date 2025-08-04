Devers went 3-for-4 with a homer, four RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 12-4 victory over the Mets.

The San Francisco star started at designated hitter and gave his team a 4-1 lead with a 403-foot, three-run blast off New York starter Frankie Montas in the third. Devers later plated another run to notch his second four-RBI performance as a member of the Giants. The 28-year-old slugger is slashing .258/.378/.464 with 20 homers, 77 RBI and 63 runs scored in 510 total plate appearances across 113 games.