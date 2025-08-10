Devers went 2-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Nationals.

The 28-year-old slugger got the Giants on the board by taking Brad Lord deep in the sixth inning. Devers has found a groove since the All-Star break, slashing ,276/.389/.526 over his last 20 games with five of his 22 homers on the season, and his conversion to first base seems to be going smoothly. While he was in the lineup as the DH on Saturday, Devers has played eight games so far at first base, leaving him close to gaining eligibility in most fantasy formats.