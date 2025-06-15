Devers was traded to the Giants in return for right-hander Jordan Hicks, lefty starter Kyle Harrison, minor-league outfielder James Tibbs and minor-league reliever Jose Bello, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Devers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Yankees, which will ultimately be his final one in a Boston uniform. The 28-year-old's displeasure with the organization has been well-chronicled this year and he will now get a fresh start in San Francisco. Devers is batting .272 with 15 home runs, 58 RBI, 47 runs scored and a stolen base over 272 at-bats over 73 games this season. Devers' 15 home runs on the year are one higher than the Giants' team total of 14 long balls from lefty bats this year, so he'll address an obvious need for his new squad. It's unclear if he'll return to the field at third base with the Giants or not, especially considering Matt Chapman (hand) occupies that role when healthy.