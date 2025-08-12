Devers went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Padres.

The 28-year-old launched a solo shot to left-center field off Yu Darvish in the sixth inning, tying the game at 1-1. Devers has now homered in three of his last four games, slashing .308/.438/1.000 with a 3:2 BB:K over 16 plate appearances. Over 22 outings since the All-Star break, he's slashing .262/.367/.524 with 13 RBI, 13 runs scored, six home runs, four doubles and a 13:27 BB:K across 98 plate appearances.