Giants' Rafael Devers: June power surge continues

Devers went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Marlins.

The 29-year-old slugger took Michael Petersen deep to lead off the sixth inning, Devers' 11th homer of the season and fourth in the last 11 games. Over that June hot stretch, he's slashing .250/.388/.625 with three doubles, five RBI and seven runs. Trade rumors are swirling around the Giants' bigger names and contracts as they challenge the Rockies for the worst record in the National League, and Devers is doing what he can right now to boost his value to a contender.