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Giants' Rafael Devers: Logs four hits Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Devers went 4-for-6 with three doubles, an RBI, four runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 19-6 win over the Rockies.

Devers was a hit machine in the blowout win, recording a season-high four knocks and his first three-double performance since 2019. After a lackluster start to the campaign, he'll close May slashing .306/.356/.593 with 20 extra-base hits (five homers), 19 RBI and 18 runs across 28 games during the month. The 29-year-old's overall .732 OPS in 59 games remains well below his career norms, though there's no doubt Devers is trending in the right direction as June arrives.

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