Giants' Rafael Devers: Making first-ever start at 1B
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Devers will start at first base and bat third in Tuesday's game in Atlanta.
Devers has gone through workouts at first base since joining the Giants, but this will be his first start at a position other than third base in his pro career. It will be his first time playing anywhere on the field in 2025, as each of his first 102 starts between the Red Sox and Giants came at designated hitter.
