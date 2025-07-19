Devers went 2-for-4 with a double in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Blue Jays.

Devers singled in the third inning and added a double in the sixth, snapping a hitless streak that spanned the Giants' previous five games. The 28-year-old has now tallied two multi-hit performances this month and has recorded at least one hit in eight of his 13 outings. In July, he's slashing .233/.364/.326 with five RBI, four runs scored, four doubles and a 9:14 BB:K across 55 plate appearances.