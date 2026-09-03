Devers went 2-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Giants' 5-4 extra-inning win over the Pirates on Wednesday.

Devers wasted no time getting the Giants on the board, taking the second pitch he saw from Bubba Chandler deep to center field for a 415-foot solo homer in the first inning. Devers has homered in three consecutive outings and is in the midst of a 10-game hitting streak, with six multi-hit games in that span. He's well within striking distance of matching the 35 home runs he recorded last year between the Red Sox and Giants.