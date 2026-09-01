Devers went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-3 win over Atlanta.

Devers wasted little time making an impact, taking Bryce Elder deep as the second batter of the game for his 30th homer of the season. He added a pair of walks and is now riding an eight-game hitting streak, five of which have featured multiple hits. Devers has gone 13-for-31 (.419) with four homers and nine RBI during the eight-game stretch. On the season, the 29-year-old is slashing .252/.330/.490 across 138 games.