Devers went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 5-0 win over the Nationals.

Devers took Jake Irvin deep in the first inning. After some streaky hitting in July, Devers has started August fairly well, going 7-for-26 (.269) with two homers and six RBI over his first seven games of the month. Overall, he's at a .255/.380/.462 slash line with 21 homers, 79 RBI, 66 runs scored and a stolen base through 117 games between the Giants and the Red Sox, but his numbers have been notably down since he was dealt to San Francisco.