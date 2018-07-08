The Giants selected Black's contract from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

San Francisco cleared room in the bullpen for Black by trading away three players -- including reliever Cory Gearrin -- to the Rangers on Sunday. Across 31.2 inning between Sacramento and Double-A Richmond this season, the 28-year-old Black posted a 2.27 ERA and 0.79 WHIP while riding a triple-digit fastball to 58 strikeouts. He'll likely work in middle relief for the Giants initially, but could work his way into a higher-leverage role if he continues to make major-league hitters whiff at a prolific rate.

