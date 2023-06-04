Stripling (back) received a cortisone shot for his SI joint, and he could advance to facing hitters soon, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Stripling told Slusser that he's also made changes to his delivery, and is standing more upright than he was prior to his injury. The right-hander has been on the injured list with a back strain since the middle of May, and assuming he does face hitters in the coming days, he could have a chance to rejoin the San Francisco pitching staff around the middle of June.