Stripling won't start Sunday's game against the Red Sox but could pitch behind opener Scott Alexander, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Areareports.

The Giants haven't announced their pitching plans beyond Alexander being named the starter, but Stripling could work in a bulk role given his 4.43 ERA over his past four starts. The veteran swingman has a 5.77 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 45:11 K:BB across 57.2 innings this season.