Stripling exercised his $12.5 million player option with the Giants on Friday, Danny Emerman of KNBR.com reports.

Stripling is now officially set to return to San Francisco for the 2024 season. The 33-year-old right-hander likely would have struggled to find an AAV higher than $12.5 million in free agency after registering a disappointing 5.36 ERA over 11 starts and 11 relief appearances (89 innings) during the 2023 campaign.