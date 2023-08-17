Stripling allowed five runs on 11 hits and struck out three without walking a batter over six innings in a no-decision versus the Rays on Wednesday.

Ryan Walker gave up an unearned run in the first inning and the Giants never led the contest, sparing Stripling from taking the loss. It certainly wasn't a good outing for Stripling, who had given up a combined four runs over 14.2 innings across his last three outings. The right-hander is now at a 5.29 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 61:11 K:BB through 78.1 innings over 19 appearances (11 starts). The Giants seem to prefer having Stripling following an opener, something he'll likely do again next week on the road in Philadelphia.