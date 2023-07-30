Stripling allowed a run on four hits and struck out three without walking a batter over 4.1 innings Sunday versus the Red Sox. He did not factor in the decision.

Stripling turned in a solid bulk-relief outing after starting his last five outings. He threw 63 pitches (41 strikes) after taking over for opener Scott Alexander with two outs in the second inning. Stripling is now at a 5.52 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 48:11 K:BB through 62 innings over 16 appearances (10 starts) this season. The right-hander has filled a swingman role for much of the year, so it's unclear if he'll start or work behind an opener again in his next outing, tentatively scheduled to be on the road in Oakland next weekend.