Giants' Ryder Jones: Headed to big leagues
Jones will be recalled from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of Friday's matchup against the Athletics, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Jones is in Friday's starting lineup, as he's slated to hit seventh and man the hot corner. He made 18 starts at third in 2017 for the Giants, and he'll make his season debut in the series opener against Oakland. Jones was hitting .299 with nine homers and 48 RBI through 81 games with the River Cats prior to his promotion.
