The Giants claimed Huff off waivers from the Rangers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Huff has held his own during his rare opportunities in the majors with a .768 OPS and 10 home runs in 214 career plate appearances, although that's come with a 33.6 percent strikeout rate. He's out of options, so the Giants will need to carry him on their Opening Day roster in 2025 or put him back through waivers.