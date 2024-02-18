Hjelle is expected to function as a long reliever in 2024, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hjelle came up through the minors as a starter, but all 23 of his major-league appearances so far have come out of the bullpen. The right-hander is not stretching out as a starter this spring, which signals he'll be a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. That role comes with little fantasy interest, especially since it doesn't seem like manager Bob Melvin will deploy an opener as often as his predecessor, Gabe Kapler.