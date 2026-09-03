Whitcomb went 1-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Pirates.

Whitcomb hit a leadoff double in the fifth inning, marking his second two-bagger of the season. The 27-year-old has appeared in 10 straight games since being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 24, batting .118 with three RBI, two runs scored and a home run in 36 plate appearances during that time. Across 60 plate appearances between Houston and San Francisco this season, he's slashing .123/.138/.316 with eight RBI, four runs scored and three long balls.