Whitcomb is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Atlanta, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Whitcomb will hit the bench for the first time since being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento a week ago. He made starts against four right-handers and three lefties over the Giants' last seven games, slashing a poor .077/.077/.231 with a 0:10 BB:K during that span. Osleivis Basabe will get the nod Monday at third base, and he could emerge as more of a factor at that position if Whitcomb is unable to get going at the plate in his future starts.