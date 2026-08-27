Whitcomb went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 10-9 loss to the Reds.

Whitcomb doubled in the second inning before coming around to score, and he launched a two-run homer to left-center field in the sixth. The 27-year-old was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday and has started each of San Francisco's last three games. He launched his first Giants home run Wednesday and is now slashing .147/.171/.441 with seven RBI, four runs scored and three long balls across 35 plate appearances between San Francisco and Houston this season.