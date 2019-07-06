Giants' Travis Bergen: Pauses rehab assignment
Bergen (shoulder) will pause his rehab assignment for at least a week due to lingering shoulder issues, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Bergen has been on the injured list with a left shoulder strain since late May. He's been on a rehab assignment for nearly a month but is evidently still not ready to go. His new timeline is not yet clear.
More News
-
Giants' Travis Bergen: Makes fifth appearance at Triple-A•
-
Giants' Travis Bergen: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Travis Bergen: Begins rehab stint•
-
Giants' Travis Bergen: Out with shoulder strain•
-
Giants' Travis Bergen: Strong start to rookie year•
-
Giants' Travis Bergen: Opening year in big leagues•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...