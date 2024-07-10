Fitzgerald went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Fitzgerald's only hit of the night came at a crucial moment after he led off the eighth with a solo blast off Yusei Kikuchi to put the Giants within a run. Fitzgerald then worked a walk in the ninth before eventually scoring the winning run on a wild pitch to walk off the game. Though he's yet to carve out a full-time role, Fitzgerald has done well with his opportunities, slashing .278/.337/.430 with two homers, seven RBI, 14 runs, seven steals and a 6:28 BB:K in 86 plate appearances.