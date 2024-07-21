Fitzgerald went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an RBI double in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rockies.

Fitzgerald has homered in each of his last two games, and he has five RBI over his last four. The utility man has played well in limited action this year, slashing .293/.348/.488 with three homers, seven stolen bases, nine RBI and 15 runs scored across 89 plate appearances. Fitzgerald has mostly been a short-side platoon option, but he'll stay in the lineup at shortstop Sunday versus Rockies right-hander Ryan Feltner, while Brett Wisely slides over to cover second base with Thairo Estrada resting.