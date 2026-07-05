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Giants' Victor Bericoto: Hitting bench Sunday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bericoto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

After starting in the Giants' previous three games while going 4-for-12 with a home run and two doubles, Bericoto will give up his spot in the outfield to Drew Gilbert in the series finale in Colorado. Bericoto has put together a sterling .298/.313/.617 slash line over his first 48 plate appearances in the majors, and as long as he keeps raking, he should have a path to a near-everyday role until one of Harrison Bader (foot) or Matt Chapman (abdomen) returns from the injured list.

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