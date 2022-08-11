Marte (0-1) allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits and struck out one over one inning, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Padres.

Marte got the last out of the fifth inning, but he ran into trouble in the sixth. He gave up four runs in the frame, and an error after Jarlin Garcia entered the game allowed one unearned run to be tacked onto Marte's line. The 27-year-old right-hander logged seven scoreless innings at the beginning of his current stint in the majors, but he's since surrendered 11 runs (10 earned) across nine innings in his last eight outings. For the season, he has an ugly 6.15 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB without logging a save or a hold through 33.2 innings.