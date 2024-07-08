Naylor went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Giants.

Naylor didn't start the contest, but he pinch hit for Austin Hedges with two on and two outs in the sixth inning. That proved to be a smart move from manager Stephen Vogt, as Naylor delivered a go-ahead homer, his first long ball since June 22. The catcher hasn't flashed a ton of power this year with five homers and a .338 slugging percentage over 64 contests. He's added two stolen bases, 23 RBI, 23 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple while batting .205 on the season. Despite going hitless in seven of his last 11 games, he continues to see a majority of playing time behind the plate.