Naylor went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Royals.

Naylor was stuck in a 1-for-19 funk over his previous six games. This was his third multi-hit effort in 15 contests this season. The 23-year-old catcher has struggled to adjust to major-league pitching, batting .196 with a 5:18 BB:K so far. He's added a home run, five RBI, eight runs scored and two doubles through 56 plate appearances.